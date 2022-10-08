Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Sees 87 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 706 As 74 Recover

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,75,410, new cases 87, death toll 11,036, discharged 12,63,668, active cases 706, people tested so far - figures not released.

Gujarat Sees 87 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 706 As 74 Recover
Gujarat Sees 87 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 706 As 74 Recover

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:18 pm

Gujarat on Saturday reported 87 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,75,410, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,036, while the recovery count increased by 74 to touch 12,63,668, he said.

The active tally in the state is 706, including three critical patients, the official said.

Ahmedabad led with 31 cases, followed by 25 in Surat and 10 in Vadodara, among other districts.

With 29,071 persons getting jabs during the day, the overall number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state touched 12.71 crore, a government release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,75,410, new cases 87, death toll 11,036, discharged 12,63,668, active cases 706, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Mumbai Logs 130 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally At 792

Maharashtra Sees 480 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths, 521 Recoveries

Telangana: 76 New Covid-19 Cases

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths Active Covid News Gujarat Ahmedabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Explained: Why Has WHO Warned Against These Indian-made Cough Syrups And Their Fatal Effect

Explained: Why Has WHO Warned Against These Indian-made Cough Syrups And Their Fatal Effect