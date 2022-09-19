Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Gujarat Sees 77 Covid-19 Cases, One Death



COVID-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 8:35 pm

Gujarat on Monday reported 77 Covid-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 12,73,505 and the toll to 11,028, the state health department said.

A total of 131 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 12,61,306, it said. The lone Covid-19 fatality was reported from Ahmedabad.

Gujarat is now left with 1,171 active cases. Surat district reported the highest number of 35 fresh cases, followed by 19 in Ahmedabad, 8 in Vadodara, five in Gandhinagar, and two in Anand.

With 65,908 people vaccinated on Monday, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 12.58 crore.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,73,505, new cases 77, death toll 11,028, discharged 12,61,306, active cases 1,171, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

