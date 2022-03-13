Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Gujarat Sees 47 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Infections At 560

With this, the state currently has 560 active cases, of which seven patients are in a critical condition.

Gujarat logs fresh COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 3:08 pm

Gujarat on Saturday reported 47 new COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 12,23,562, while the toll stood at 10,938, as no fresh casualties were reported in the state, an official from the state health department said. At least 53 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,12,064, he said.

With this, the state currently has 560 active cases, of which seven patients are in a critical condition, the official said. As per official data, Ahmedabad reported 31 new cases, Vadodara eight, Anand two and Dang one, among others.

Meanwhile, no fresh cases or recoveries were reported in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu on Saturday. There are no active cases in the UT, which has reported a total 11,410 infections and four deaths so far, it was stated.

At least 69,587 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the total vaccination count to 10.39 crore in the state. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,562, new cases 47, death toll 10,938, discharged 12,12,064, active cases 560, people tested so far - figures not released.

With PTI Inputs

