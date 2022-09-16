Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Gujarat Sees 147 Covid-19 Cases, 169 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 1,210

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 8:24 pm

Gujarat on Friday reported 147 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,73,122, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,026, the official added.

The recovery count increased by 169 and touched 12,60,886, leaving the state with 1,210 active cases, the official said.

Surat led with 48 new cases, followed by 32 in Ahmedabad, 21 in Vadodara, among other districts, he said.

The overall number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Gujarat stood at 12.56 crore, including 1.30 lakh jabs given during the day, as per a government release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,73,122, new cases 147, death toll 11,026, discharged 12,60,886, active cases 1,210, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input

