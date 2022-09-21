Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Gujarat Riots: SIT Files Charge Sheet Against Teesta Setalvad, 2 Others

Gujarat Riots: SIT has filed charge sheet against activist Teesta Setalvad, retired Director General of Police R B Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly ‘fabricating evidence’.

Social activist Teesta Setalvad
Social activist Teesta Setalvad.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 6:26 pm

A special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday submitted a charge sheet against activist Teesta Setalvad, retired Director General of Police R B Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

Investigating Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police B V Solanki told PTI that the charge sheet was filed in the court of the chief metropolitan magistrate here.

Former IPS officer-turned-lawyer Rahul Sharma has also been made a witness in the case, he added.

The accused have been charged under sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) of the IPC, among other provisions.

Setalvad, arrested in the last week of June, was released on interim bail following a September 2 order of the Supreme Court. Sreekumar remains lodged in the jail in the case. The third accused,  Bhatt is in a jail in Palanpur where he is serving life sentence in a custodial death case.

(With PTI inputs)
 

National India Gujarat Gujarat Riots SIT Chargesheet Teesta Setalvad Sanjiv Bhatt IPS R B Sreekumar Evidence
