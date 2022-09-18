Gujarat Reports 115 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally Now 1,226

Gujarat on Sunday reported 115 fresh coronavirus positive cases, raising its overall tally to 12,73,428, the state health department said. As 127 patients recuperated during the day, the state's overall recovery count rose to 12,61,175.

The death toll due to the infection remained unchanged in Gujarat at 11,027 since no fatality was reported during the day, the department said in a release. There are now 1,226 active cases in Gujarat and the condition of one of these patients is critical.

District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of 42 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 33 cases, and Rajkot, Sabrkantha and Gandhinagar with five cases each, among others.

As many as 25,328 people were vaccinated against the infection in the state on Sunday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far to 12.58 crore. Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,73,428, new cases 115, death toll 11,027, recoveries 12,61,175, active cases 1,226, people tested so far - figures not released.

