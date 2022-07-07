Gujarat Registers 717 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 3,879

Gujarat reported 717 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 12,36,071, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the Health Department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,948, said a department release. Also, 562 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 12,21,244 and leaving the state with 3,879 active cases, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,36,071, new cases 717, deaths 10,948, discharged 12,21,244, active cases 3,879, people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI inputs)