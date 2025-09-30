Gujarat Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Continue as Low-Pressure System Strengthens

IMD Alerts and Weather Warnings

Gujarat rain alert includes comprehensive warnings with red alerts issued for multiple districts. IMD red alert for Gujarat specifically covers Gir Somnath, Junagadh, and Porbandar districts for very heavy rainfall on September 30.

Orange alert in Gujarat is in effect for:

Amreli, Rajkot, and Devbhoomi Dwarka - Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected

Remaining Saurashtra & Kutch districts - Heavy rainfall at isolated places

Yellow alerts cover all other districts, including North Gujarat and South Gujarat regions, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms predicted.