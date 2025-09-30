Gujarat Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Continue as Low-Pressure System Strengthens

Widespread rainfall continues across Gujarat on September 30, 2025, with light to moderate showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds due to an active monsoon and a low-pressure area over the Gulf of Cambay.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Gujarat Rain Alert
Representational Image Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Red alert for Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar; orange alert for Amreli, Rajkot, Devbhoomi Dwarka

  • A low-pressure system over the Gulf of Cambay may intensify into a depression by October 1

  • Heavy to very heavy rain is expected through October 2 across the Saurashtra & Kutch regions

  • Thunderstorms with 40-50 kmph winds; marine warnings issued for coastal areas

Weather in Gujarat today shows widespread rainfall activity across the state with light to moderate rain and thundershowers expected at most places on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Gujarat weather forecast indicates temperatures ranging from 27°C in Ahmedabad to 29°C in Vadodara with high humidity levels at 85-90% across major cities.

Current Weather Conditions

Current conditions show an active monsoon over the Gujarat region and Saurashtra-Kutch with strong surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph accompanying thunderstorms at isolated places. The weather system is being influenced by a well-marked low-pressure area over the Gulf of Cambay, which is expected to move west-northwest.

IMD Alerts and Weather Warnings

Gujarat rain alert includes comprehensive warnings with red alerts issued for multiple districts. IMD red alert for Gujarat specifically covers Gir Somnath, Junagadh, and Porbandar districts for very heavy rainfall on September 30.

Orange alert in Gujarat is in effect for:

  • Amreli, Rajkot, and Devbhoomi Dwarka - Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected

  • Remaining Saurashtra & Kutch districts - Heavy rainfall at isolated places

Yellow alerts cover all other districts, including North Gujarat and South Gujarat regions, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms predicted.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast and Intensity

Gujarat heavy rainfall alert warns of extremely heavy rainfall (≥21cm) recorded at isolated places in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Diu in the past 24 hours. Very heavy rainfall occurred in Valsad, Gir Somnath, and Junagadh districts with widespread moderate to heavy showers across the state.

Region-wise rainfall predictions:

  • September 30: Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Saurashtra-Kutch (Rajkot, Amreli, Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath) and heavy rain in South Gujarat districts

  • October 1: Heavy to very heavy rain continuing in Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka, Gir Somnath districts, with heavy rain in Jamnagar, Amreli, and Kutch

  • October 2: Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Dwarka, and Gir Somnath

Summary
Weekly Weather Outlook

Gujarat weather update shows sustained rainfall activity through early October:

  • September 30: Light to moderate rain at many places in North Gujarat, most places in South Gujarat and Saurashtra, and many places in Kutch

  • October 1: Similar patterns with heavy showers at most places in South Gujarat and Saurashtra regions

  • October 2-3: Moderate rain at many places in North and South Gujarat, most places in Kutch, and several areas in Saurashtra

  • October 4-6: Gradual decrease in rainfall intensity with light to moderate showers at a few places in North Gujarat and many places in South Gujarat

Weather System Analysis

Gujarat's heavy rain warning is attributed to multiple weather systems:

Low-Pressure System: A well-marked low-pressure area over the Gulf of Cambay with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. This system is expected to move west-northwest across Saurashtra and enter the northeast Arabian Sea around October 1 with the potential to intensify into a depression.

Trough Line: A trough connecting the low-pressure area to the west-central Bay of Bengal is impacting South Gujarat, Vidarbha, and adjoining regions.

Upper Air Circulation: An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea by September 30, potentially creating another low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal around October 1.

Safety Advisories and Impact

Gujarat weather forecast includes comprehensive safety warnings:

Thunderstorm Warnings: Light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and surface winds 40-50 kmph expected in Saurashtra-Kutch districts, while 30-40 kmph winds are likely in North and South Gujarat regions.

Marine Warning: Rough sea conditions are expected along the Gujarat coast, with fishermen advised against venturing into the sea.

Agricultural Impact: Widespread rainfall is beneficial for late-season crops but may cause waterlogging in low-lying agricultural areas.

The current weather pattern represents the final active phase of the southwest monsoon over Gujarat, with post-monsoon conditions expected to be established by mid-October as the low-pressure systems move away from the region.

