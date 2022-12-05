Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Gujarat Polls: Congress Pitches For Change As Voting Underway For Second Phase

Home National

Gujarat Polls: Congress Pitches For Change As Voting Underway For Second Phase

The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state.

Gujarat elections: 2nd phase of voting
Gujarat elections: 2nd phase of voting Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:27 pm

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday pitched for bringing about "parivartan (change)" in Gujarat as they urged voters to exercise their franchise. The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state.

"It is a humble request to every citizen of Gujarat to participate in this 'parivartan utsav (festival of change)'. Do vote today," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi."Hearty congratulations to our young friends who are voting for the first time," he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "We will fulfill the promise made to youth, farmers, women and every citizen, we will bring about change in Gujarat."

"Appeal to the people of Gujarat to vote in large numbers. By making use of your rights, fulfill this important responsibility for the progress and development of the state," he said. A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties are contesting the polls in these Assembly segments spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Gujarat Polls Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi Parivartan (change) Gujarat Assembly Elections 61 Political Parties Ahmedabad Vadodara Gandhinagar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%