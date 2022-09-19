Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Gujarat: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Mayor's Conference Organised By BJP's 'Sushasan Cell'

PM Modi will (virtually) inaugurate the National Mayors' Conference on Tuesday morning by delivering his address. He will guide the invited guests on urban development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Twitter/ANI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 7:19 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday virtually inaugurate the two-day 'National Mayors' Conference' to be held in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

As many as 121 mayors and deputy mayors of BJP-ruled urban local bodies across the country will participate in this two-day event, which is being organised by the party's 'sushasan (good governance) cell, BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha said.

"PM Modi will (virtually) inaugurate the National Mayors' Conference on Tuesday morning by delivering his address. He will guide the invited guests on urban development. This conference is being organised by the good governance or sushasan cell of the BJP," Sinha told reporters in Gandhinagar.

BJP national president JP Nadda will also attend the inaugural ceremony, while others who will take part over two days include Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, he said.

"Fadnavis will share his vision for urban development and Puri will brief the guests about various government schemes for urban local bodies. In all, mayors, deputy mayors and other elected representatives of 18 states and union territories will participate in this conference and share their views on topics like waste management, traffic management and water-logging etc," Sinha informed.

Mayors of Surat, Indore, Kanpur and Panaji will brief the audience about the work they have done in waste management, cleanliness and increasing revenue, among others, Sinha added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

