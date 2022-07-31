Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Logs 942 Covid-19 Cases

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,55,171, new cases 942, death toll 10,970, discharged 12,37,664, active cases 6,537.

undefined
Covid-19 testing PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 9:14 pm

Gujarat on Sunday reported 942 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,55,171, the state health department said. A day earlier, the state reported 1,012 cases and two fatalities. 

With 679 patients discharged from hospital, the total number of recoveries in Gujarat mounted to 12,37,664 on Sunday. With no new fatality, the Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,970, the department said in a release.

Gujarat is now left with 6,537 active cases. The condition of 14 patients is critical, it said. Among districts, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of 329 cases, Vadodara 140, Surat 83, Rajkot 56, Mehsana 54, and Banaskantha 47 cases.

Related stories

243 New Covid-19 Cases In Rajasthan, 2 More Die

Telangana Reports 705 New Covid-19 Cases

117 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality In Sikkim

With 3.63 lakh more people getting jabbed against Covid-19, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 11.65 crore. The number of active cases in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10 with five new cases and one recovery, officials said.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,55,171, new cases 942, death toll 10,970, discharged 12,37,664, active cases 6,537, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Gujarat Covid-19 Cases The State Health Department Covid-19 Death Toll COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Death Due To Covid-19
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, First T20: How To Watch ZIM Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, First T20: How To Watch ZIM Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

India At CWG 2022: Full Schedule And Events

India At CWG 2022: Full Schedule And Events