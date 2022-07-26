Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: 21 Dead So Far, 30 Under Treatment

Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia earlier said the police have detained three persons from Botad district who were allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling the spurious country-made liquor.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 10:35 am

The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad district has gone up to 21, officials said on Tuesday.

The police control room in Botad confirmed that 16 people from the district have died so far.

Five people from Dhandhuka taluka of neighbouring Ahmedabad district have also died during treatment since Monday.

Around 30 people are still undergoing treatment at various government hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad, Barvala and Dhandhuka, officials said.

Related stories

Nagpur: Man Kills Alcoholic After Argument Outside Warehouse

India's First Ever Museum Dedicated To Alcohol Opens Up In Goa

Liquor Sector Reforms: Delhi Floats Tenders To Allot Zonal Licences For Retail Sale Of Alcohol

Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia earlier said the police have detained three persons from Botad district who were allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling the spurious country-made liquor.

The matter came to light early Monday morning when some people living in Rojid village of Barvala taluka and other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in Barvala and Botad towns after their condition started deteriorating.

Inspector General of Police (Bhavnagar range) Ashok Kumar Yadav had said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer will be formed for a probe into the incident and to nab bootleggers who sold the spurious liquor.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Ahmedabad crime branch have also joined the investigation

Tags

National Gujarat Hooch Tragedy Spurious Alcohol Alcohol Hooch
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites