Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat: EC To Announce Assembly Poll Schedule At 12 PM Today

The poll panel has convened a press conference to announce the schedule. The term of Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 7:54 am

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls at 12 noon on Thursday.

The poll panel has convened a press conference to announce the schedule.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.

Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month.

While elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after the polling, the commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.

In 2017, the polls in the two states were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.

Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after the Himachal Pradesh poll schedule was announced.

Related stories

Will Win Gujarat Polls; AAP Only In Air, Not On Ground: Rahul

Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders From Saurashtra Ahead Of Gujarat Polls

Gujarat Polls: Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders, Seeks Suggestions To Win All 52 Seats In State's Central Zone

Tags

National Gujarat Assembly Elections Election Commission Of India (ECI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Polls
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender