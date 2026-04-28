Gujarat Civic Poll Results: Counting Underway for Local Body Elections

Summary of this article
The BJP has taken a commanding lead as counting for the Gujarat Local Body Elections 2026 gets underway.
All eyes are on whether the new 27% OBC reservation will impact the final tallies in rural panchayats.
The final results are expected to serve as a crucial barometer for party strength ahead of future state-wide contests.
The BJP has taken a commanding lead as counting for the Gujarat Local Body Elections 2026 gets underway. Early trends show the ruling party dominating across major hubs like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, bolstered by 730 uncontested seats secured prior to polling. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has managed small breakthroughs in Junagadh and Gir Somnath, all eyes are on whether the new 27% OBC reservation will impact the final tallies in rural panchayats.
As the counting of votes continues, the spotlight remains on the newly established municipal corporations like Morbi, Vapi, and Gandhidham, where early trends are being closely watched for signs of a shifting political landscape. While the BJP looks to consolidate its urban dominance, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are vying for space in the expanded wards, hoping to capitalize on local issues. The final results are expected to serve as a crucial barometer for party strength ahead of future state-wide contests, highlighting the impact of the recent 27% OBC reservation on voter sentiment.
The current counting process is especially significant as it marks the first electoral test for nine newly upgraded municipal corporations, including Anand, Mehsana, and Morbi. Early results from these expanded urban zones, alongside established strongholds like Ahmedabad and Rajkot, are providing a real-time look at how the increased 27% OBC reservation has influenced voter behaviour across the state. With over 9,200 seats in total being contested, these results will not only determine local governance for the next five years but also signal the shifting regional influence of the BJP, Congress, and AAP heading into the next major election cycle.
The State Election Commission noted that these uncontested wins were primarily concentrated in municipalities and nagar palikas, providing the BJP with a significant head start before a single vote was cast in the more competitive wards. This early lead has set a high bar for the Congress and Aam Admi Party (AAP), who must now secure substantial victories in the remaining 9,230 contested seats to challenge the ruling party's dominance. As counting continues for major urban centres like Ahmedabad and Surat, the final results will clarify whether the opposition's allegations of interference resonate with a voter base navigating the state's newly implemented27% OBC reservation policy.
Beyond the three-way battle between the BJP, Congress, and AAP, the All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) has also made strategic entries, already opening its account with three wins in Bhuj Municipality. This election serves as a critical litmus test for these parties following the implementation of the 27% ObC reservation quota, as analysts watch closely to see how the new demographic math impacts traditionally contested strongholds. With high-profile candidates like former IPS officer M L Ninama and former radio jockey Abha Desai in the fray, the results are expected to redefine the state's local political hierarchy.