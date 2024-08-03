National

'Absolutely Criminal': Grammy Winning Composer Ricky Kej Slams Air India | Here's Why

Kej said that the staff at the departure gate "rudely" told him that he had been 'downgraded' from business class and did not give any reasons for it.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej shared his ordeal with Air India on X |
Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej shared his ordeal with Air India on X | Photo: X/@rickykej/@airindia
info_icon

A three-time Grammy winner, Indian-American composer Ricky Kej, slammed Air India for downgrading him from business class at the last minute and refusing to offer a refund.

Kej claimed that such an incident was happening with him for the third time in one year.

The frustrated composer took to microblogging site X to share his experience. He said that he booked and paid for a business class ticket with the airline for a Mumbai to Bengaluru flight.

However, the staff "rudely" told him at the departure gate that he had been downgraded, without providing any reasons. "...And they cannot give me a refund," he added.

"What's up with AirIndia? The person on the counter is Nishita Singh. Absolutely not helpful, and impolite. @airindia really needs to introspect and see if they are capable of running an airline in the first place. I am currently at the departure gate. Flight taking off at 9.25am," Kej wrote in his X post.

While having operational issues due to uncontrollable factors is alright, Kej said, but to not be able to provide quick and effective solutions for it is "absolutely criminal".

He said that if such an incident of 'downgrading' happens so often, one would imagine that there is a protocol in place, wherein you get immediate refund, immediate intimate, apology for discomfort and options for others flights.

"They do none of the above, and instead are rude, clueless, high-handed and behave as if they are doing a huge favor to you by just boarding you," Kej said.

The composer said that all he needed to know was, "How much of refund will I get, When will I get my refund and How do I get the refund."

"Based on this I can make a decision to change my flight, or board. Also you need to give your customer Peace of mind that I will not have to run from pillar to post to get my refund," he added.

The three-time Grammy winner noted that he would expect a 100 per cent refund since he wasn't offered the service he chose and paid for, adding that "I WILL be taking legal action."

Amid this ordeal he shared on X, he noted that someone from Air India called him but did not clarify anything about the refund.

"How are these guys allowed to run an airline where people's lives are at stake?" he asked.

The airline responded to Kej and said, "Dear Mr. Kej, we wish to assure you that rude behavior is not at all accepted at any of our contact points and we always strive to offer courteous and hassle-free experience to our passengers. Kindly help us with the booking details via DM to address this."

Kej told the airline that he has sent them the details via direct messaging, adding that "Let's see how helpful you are @airindia."

"It is time for you to prove you actually care about paying your customers," he added.

Air India had further responded to Kej saying that a resolution had been shared with him via DM. However, the composer said, "No resolution provided. @airindia lies on social media."

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson responded saying that due to technical reasons, the aircraft operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru this morning was changed to an all-economy configuration.

"All passengers booked in business class were accommodated in the first row of the changed aircraft with a seat kept vacant in the middle," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, several netizens on the social media platform came to Kej's support, telling him to not let the airline go without providing a proper refund.

One of the users wrote that the airline should be "ashamed of behaving with a music legend @rickykej who is a 3 time Grammy award winner", adding that they must "feel proud that he chooses your airlines to fly mostly".

"This sounds crazy, an airline lying like this?" another user reacted.

Meanwhile, another commented, "Nothing new Sir. It's not like they have loop holes in their process, it's a process sandwiched in loopholes at each step."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  5. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
Football News
  1. Spain Vs Morocco Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Sem-Finals: When, Where To Watch
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Confirm Arrival Of Euro 2024 Winner Robin Le Normand
  3. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Confirm Fullkrug Talks As Yan Couto Signs From Manchester City
  4. FRA 1-0 ARG, Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Unhappy With Full-Time Scenes In Quarter-Final
  5. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova Among Top Players To Withdraw
  2. Washington Open: Aryna Sabalenka Delighted To Beat 'Tough' Victoria Azarenka In Quarters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
  5. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Absolutely Criminal': Grammy Winning Composer Ricky Kej Slams Air India | Here's Why
  2. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Rescue Ops Nearing Completion, Says CM Vijayan
  3. Watch: 2 Right Wing Org Members Offer 'Gangajal' Inside Taj Mahal; Arrested
  4. 'Can't Overcome Depression': UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Old Rajinder Nagar
  5. Watch: Wayanad Forest Officers Save Tribal Family Including Toddlers Stranded In Cave After 8-Hour Op
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
  2. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  3. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  4. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  5. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
US News
  1. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  2. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
  3. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  4. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  5. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
World News
  1. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  2. China: 2 Dead In Bridge Collapse Following Mudslide,12 Missing
  3. Vietnam's President Confirmed As New Communist Party Chief, Country's Most Powerful Role
  4. China Begins Observation Experiment On Land-atmosphere Interactions In Mt Everest Region
  5. 32 Killed, 63 Injured In Attack By Al-Qaida Affiliate On Somalia's Lido Beach
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh