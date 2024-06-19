National

Govt Working Towards More Advanced, Research-Oriented Higher Education System: PM Modi

“Our government is working towards making the country’s higher education system more advanced and research-oriented. I am confident that our youth will provide leadership to the entire world in the future,” Modi said.

social media
Reconstruction of Nalanda University | Photo: social media
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the central government is working towards making the country’s higher education system more advanced and research-oriented.

Modi, while inaugurating the new Nalanda University campus here, called upon students to always remain curious and courageous.

“Nalanda is a symbol of India's academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange. It is not just a renaissance of India's past, but the heritage of many countries are linked to this place,” he said.

“Our government is working towards making the country’s higher education system more advanced and research-oriented. I am confident that our youth will provide leadership to the entire world in the future,” Modi said.

The prime minister said he wants India to become a global hub for knowledge and education.

“On an average, one university has come up in the country every week in the last 10 years,” Modi added.

Before inaugurating the new campus, the PM visited the ‘Nalanda Mahavihara’, a UNESCO world heritage site located close to the varsity.

The educational institute was established through the Nalanda University Act in 2010 and it started functioning in 2014.

The ancient Nalanda University, which existed since the fifth century, attracted students from all over the world. It flourished for 800 years before being destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kiran Choudhry, Daughter Join BJP
  2. Govt Working Towards More Advanced, Research-Oriented Higher Education System: PM Modi
  3. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bombay HC Allows Release Of 'Hamare Baraah'; Curfew Continues In Odisha Town
  4. Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till July 3 In Excise Policy Case
  5. Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Warns Of Hunger Strike, Asks PM Modi For Solution By June 21
Entertainment News
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nothing In 'Hamare Baarah' Movie Against Muslim community, Says High Court
  3. Darshan's Fan Renuka Swamy Died Due To Electric Shock And Haemorrhage-Report
  4. Anil Kapoor Has THIS To Say On Being Replaced In 'No Entry 2' And 'Welcome To The Jungle'
  5. Khushi Kapoor Reveals Her ‘Opening Move’ To Approach Someone For A Date
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: USA Vs South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Bat Against South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  2. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: AUS's David Warner Believes He Is The Only One To Receive 'Flak' For Ball-Tampering
  4. WI Vs ENG Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Preview: Men In Maroon Face Jos Buttler & Co In Group 2
  5. IND Vs AFG Super 8, T20 WC 2024 Match 43 Preview: India Face Afghanistan In Group 1 Opener
World News
  1. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  2. China Irked by US Congressional Delegation's Meeting With Dalai Lama
  3. These 6 Chicago Museums Are Offering Free Entry On Juneteenth Holiday
  4. To Canada Parliament's 'Moment Of Silence' For Khalistani Extremist Nijjar, India's 'Kanishka Bombing' Reminder
  5. North Korea's Kim Vows 'Full Support' For Russia In Ukraine During Putin Visit
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Vs South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Bat Against South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bombay HC Allows Release Of 'Hamare Baraah'; Curfew Continues In Odisha Town