Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Govt Has Taken Many Initiatives To Create Opportunities For Persons With Disabilities: PM

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, said his government has taken many initiatives to enable people with disabilities to shine on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 10:42 am

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government has taken many initiatives to create opportunities for them to enable them to shine.

He also praised the fortitude and accomplishments of the 'divyang' people.

"Our government is equally focused on accessibility, which is reflected in the flagship programmes and creation of next-gen infra. I would also like to acknowledge all those working at the grassroots to bring a positive difference in the lives of persons with disabilities," he tweeted.

The day is observed on December 3 to raise people's awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities and mobilise political will and resources to address the challenges facing them. 

