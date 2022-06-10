Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Government Betraying Country: Rahul Gandhi On Chinese Infrastructure Development Near Ladakh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future, by ignoring it the government is betraying India.

Rahul Gandhi

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 12:11 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the government is betraying the country by ignoring the infrastructure build-up by China at the borders.

His remarks came after a top US general termed as "alarming" the Chinese infra development near Ladakh.

"China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future. By ignoring it, the Government is betraying India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

India on Thursday said it expects China to work with it to reach a mutually-acceptable solution for the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh in the next round of military talks as both sides agreed that prolongation of the existing situation is not in the interest of either side or overall relations.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that India carefully monitors developments along its border areas including the construction of infrastructure by China in eastern Ladakh as well as in depth areas.

His comments came when asked about comments by US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles A.Flynn that the Chinese activities across Ladakh are "eye-opening".

Bagchi said he would not like to comment on what Gen Flynn said.

Gen Flynn had said on Wednesday that some of the defence infrastructure that is being created by China near its border with India in Ladakh is "alarming", calling the Chinese activity in that region as "eye-opening".

Flagging concerns over the Chinese infra build-up, the US General also said that the "destabilising and corrosive" behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Indo-Pacific region is simply not helpful.

Gandhi and the Congress party have been attacking the government on the handling of the border situation with China.

(with inputs from PTI)

