Gopinathan Nair Would Be Remembered For Unwavering Commitment To Gandhian Principles: PM

Expressing condolences at the death of freedom fighter P Gopinathan Nair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles.

Centenarian Nair died on Tuesday following age-related ailments at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara in Kerala.

Considered as a living example of Gandhian values and principles, he had been a constant presence in the socio-cultural scenario of the southern state for several decades.

Modi tweeted, "P. Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

-With PTI Input