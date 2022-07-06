Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gopinathan Nair Would Be Remembered For Unwavering Commitment To Gandhian Principles: PM

Considered as a living example of Gandhian values and principles, he had been a constant presence in the socio-cultural scenario of the southern state for several decades.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 10:19 am

Expressing condolences at the death of freedom fighter P Gopinathan Nair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. 

Centenarian Nair died on Tuesday following age-related ailments at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara in Kerala. 

Considered as a living example of Gandhian values and principles, he had been a constant presence in the socio-cultural scenario of the southern state for several decades.

Related stories

PM Modi, Amit Shah Have Assured Full Support For Maharashtra Development: CM Eknath Shinde

How PM Modi Transformed India's Relations With Gulf Nations

India Has Eliminated All Queues By Going Online, Says PM Modi

Modi tweeted, "P. Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

-With PTI Input

Tags

National PM Modi Politics Gandhian Principles Gopinathan Nair Narendra Modi New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (190/5) Aim To Set Massive Target

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (190/5) Aim To Set Massive Target

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government