Gold Futures Fall On Low Demand

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 161 to Rs 51,540 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.



On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 161 or 0.31 per cent at Rs 51,540 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,291 lots.



Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.



Globally, gold was trading 0.47 per cent lower at USD 1,866.70 per ounce in New York.