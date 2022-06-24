Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Goa Police To Transfer Cases Of Land Irregularities To Special Investigation Team : DGP Jaspal Singh

The seven-member SIT is led by the Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, and includes members from the state's archaeology department and the state registrar. The SIT arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly illegally transferring 60-70 properties in Goa using forged documents.

Goa Police To Transfer Cases Of Land Irregularities To Special Investigation Team : DGP Jaspal Singh
Goa Police To Transfer Cases Of Land Irregularities To Special Investigation Team Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 10:44 am

Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh has said that all the cases of land irregularities in the state will be transferred to the newly-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT). Talking to reporters on Thursday, Singh said that there are several cases related to the land fraud registered at the police stations across the state. 
        
The formation of the SIT will encourage people to come forward to register complaints of land fraud, he said, adding, "So many more such cases will be transferred to the SIT in future." Singh said that besides investigating the cases, the SIT will also recommend amendments to the existing laws, rules or procedures so that such instances can be avoided in the future.

The Goa government recently constituted the SIT to investigate cases of land grabbing and illegal transfer of land. The seven-member SIT is led by the Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, and includes members from the state's archaeology department and the state registrar. The SIT arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly illegally transferring 60-70 properties in Goa using forged documents. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that some government servants might also be arrested, if they are found to be involved in conniving with the accused. 

Related stories

Construction Of New Raj Bhavan Won't Affect Old Structure, Says Goa Government's Office

Goa Government Lifts Power Load Restriction On Industries

Goa Government Demarcates Land For IIT Campus Amid Protests

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Goa Police Land Irregularities Special Investigation Team DGP Jaspal Singh Land Fraud Goa Government Nidhin Valsan Crime Branch Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Karnataka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study