Goa Only State To Achieve 100 Percent PFMS Compliance For Central Schemes: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa has achieved 100 per cent compliance with the public finance management system (PFMS) for schemes sponsored by the Central government and is the first state in the country to do so, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The chief minister on Thursday chaired a meeting with officers of the state finance department.

Talking to reporters on Thursday evening, Sawant said Goa has achieved 100 per cent compliance with the PFMS for Centre-sponsored schemes, and claimed that it was the only state in the country to do so.

The state government has received fund to the tune of Rs 200 crore from Rs 306 crore allocated for projects under Central schemes and the remaining Rs 106 crore will be received by next month, he said.

The chief minister further said that the state government wanted to pitch 56 projects under Centre-sponsored schemes through consultants.

“At least 46 project proposals were sent to the Centre for approval, of which funds have been disbursed for 18 projects and among these, 16 have been completed,” Sawant said.

The proposals for 14 projects that were rejected will be sent back to the Central government after making required changes, he said.

The state has undertaken revision of schemes under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and loans have also been revised, the chief minister said.

He further claimed that the state's financial situation was good and the government had not taken any planned loans in the last four months.

The state government has cleared all the bills of contractors (who were awarded government tenders) and not a single one has been left pending for more than a month, Sawant added.

