Goa Government Rejects Need For Special Law To Protect Widows

Goa’s Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane told the state assembly on Thursday that the government sees no need to introduce a separate law to protect widows from discrimination, asserting that existing support mechanisms are adequate.
Responding to a starred question raised by MLAs Altone D’Costa, Carlos Ferreira, and Yuri Alemao, the minister said the state had not received a single representation or complaint, be it a memorandum, appeal or letter, regarding discrimination, abuse, or social isolation of widows in Goa.
“No such cases have been reported to the department,” Rane said in his written reply, adding that existing legal and support frameworks already cater to women facing violence or exclusion, including widows.
In response to a specific query about funeral-related customs that may unfairly target widowed women, the minister reiterated that no such practices had been brought to the government’s notice so far.
Rane pointed to the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) helpline, 181, as a key resource for women in distress. “The helpline offers immediate and emergency response to women affected by violence, including widows facing discrimination,” the minister stated.
He also highlighted the role of One Stop Centres (OSCs), which have been set up across the state to provide integrated assistance. “These centres act as a single point of contact for women seeking help and offer psychological, legal and medical support,” he said.
Reiterating the government’s stand, Rane concluded that the existing system is capable of handling such issues and that there is no requirement for a new, separate law to address widow discrimination in Goa.