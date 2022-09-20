Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Congress Appoints Yuri Alemao As Goa CLP Leader

37-year-old Yuri Alemao is an MLA from Cuncolim. The Congress had earlier removed its former CLP leader Michael Lobo for alleged anti-party activities.

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 12:11 pm

Days after eight of its MLAs switched over to the BJP, the Congress on Tuesday appointed Yuri Alemao as its new legislature party leader in Goa. Alemao (37) is the MLA from Cuncolim.

"Congress President has appointed Shri Yuri Alemao as Leader, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Goa with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

The Congress had earlier removed its former CLP leader Michael Lobo for alleged anti-party activities.

On September 14, MLAs Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes and Aleixo Sequeira joined the BJP after passing a resolution in a CLP meeting.

The opposition party is now left with just three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.

The BJP retained power in the coastal state after the assembly elections in March this year. It has 20 MLAs in the Assembly. 

Congress Yuri Alemao Goa Congress Legislature Party (CLP)
