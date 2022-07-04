Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Smriti Irani Assures Telangana Of More ‘One Stop Centres’ To Support Women

Union Minister Smriti Irani said experience sharing by the beneficiaries has shown that policies when implemented in collaboration by the Centre and state can bring about positive change in lives of women.

undefined
File photo of Union Minister Smriti Irani. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 10:14 pm

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday assured Telangana of more 'One Stop Centres' to support women facing gender-based violence.

She inaugurated the Zonal Meeting on '8 Years' Achievements – Impact on Women and Children' here, an official release said.

Telangana Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Satyavati Rathod was also present in the review meeting. 

Beneficiaries of schemes like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', 'PM CARES', 'Sakhi One Stop Centres', 'PM Matritva Vandana Yojana' and 'Poshan Abhiyan' in Anganwadi centres participated in the meeting and shared their views, it said.

Related stories

Mouni Roy Has An Interesting Story To Tell About Smriti Irani

India Firmly Believes In Fulfilling Its Climate Commitments Made Under UN Framework: Union Minister Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani Lambasts AAP Govt's New Excise Policy

Delivering the keynote address, Irani said experience sharing by the beneficiaries has shown that policies when implemented in collaboration by the Centre and state can bring about positive change in lives of women.

Observing that about 36 One Stop Centers (OSC) had been sanctioned for Telangana, out of which 33 are already operational, she welcomed fresh proposals from the state to increase the number of OSCs, if required. 

Launched in 2015, the One Stop Centers scheme extends help to women facing gender-based violence in terms of medical aid, legal assistance, psychological counseling and temporary shelter. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Union Minister Smriti Irani Women Gender Based Violence One Stop Centres Telangana Ministry Of Women And Child Development (MoWCD) Medical Aid Legal Aid
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: India's Top 25 Government Engineering Colleges

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: India's Top 25 Government Engineering Colleges

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal