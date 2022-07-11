Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Goa Congress Says Seven MLAs With Party As Of Now; Mukul Wasnik In Coastal State To Control Situation

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said the number of MLAs with the party has risen to seven, two more from Sunday's count A day after five out of 11 MLAs of Congress went incommunicado.

undefined
Ten Goa Congress MLAs join the BJP PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 8:31 pm

A day after five out of 11 MLAs of Congress went incommunicado, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar on Monday said the number of MLAs with the party has risen to seven, two more from Sunday's count.
        

He said senior leader Mukul Wasnik has reached Goa and the new leader of the Opposition will be announced late evening.
        

Patkar said Wasnik will hold a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.
       

“MLA Aleixo Sequeira and another Congress MLA have come to us. We had five MLAs with us on Sunday evening, now we have seven MLAs with us,” he told reporters.
       

Patkar, however, refused to identify the seventh legislator.
       

A day earlier, Congress had said five of its 11 MLAs in Goa became "incommunicado".
       

Related stories

Nothing To Do With Unrest In Goa Congress: BJP

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Calls For Unity To Achieve Abe's Unmet Goals

Congress Removes Goa Leader Of Opposition Michael Lobo For Conspiring Against Party With BJP

The Congress had accused two of these legislators - Michael Lobo and former chief minister Digambar Kamat - of "conspiring and hobnobbing" with the ruling BJP to engineer a split in the grand old party's legislative wing.
         

The party had removed Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, which has 40 members.
       

The five MLAs, who had gone incommunicado, attended the monsoon session of the state Assembly which began Monday morning. They claimed there was "nothing wrong" in the opposition party.
       

These MLAs are identified as Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo.
       

Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao had also said that five other legislators, excluding those who became incommunicado, are with the Congress party.
       

They are Altone D'Costa, Sankalp Amonkar, Yuri Alemao, Carlos Alvares Ferreira, and Rudolf Fernandes. These five MLAs were present at the press conference addressed by Rao on Sunday.
       

He had said the sixth MLA, Aleixo Sequeira, is in touch with the Congress leaders and is very much with the party.
       

On Monday, Patkar said the Congress will announce the new Leader of Opposition (LoP) probably in the night.
       

He said Congress leaders met Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to inform him about the removal of Michael Lobo as the LoP. 

Tags

National Leader Of Opposition Congress Legislature Party Goa Congress Amit Patkar 11 MLAs Of Congress Mukul Wasnik Coastal State Monsoon Session
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls