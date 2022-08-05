Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Glitches Hit Second Day Of CUET-UG, Students Claim Exam Cancelled At Many Centres

The second phase of CUET-UG had a bad start on Thursday as technical and administrative issues forced the NTA to cancel the second shift exam across all 489 centres and postpone the first shift at some locations in 17 states. These exams will be conducted on August 12.

undefined
Technical glitches marred the second day of CUET-UG exam Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 10:24 pm

Technical glitches marred the second day of CUET-UG exam, with several students complaining that they waited for two hours only to be informed that the exams scheduled for the day had been called off. The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, said the first shift of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-Undergraduate exam was carried out smoothly at 95 per cent of the centres across the country.

Ganika, who wants to pursue BA (Hons) Sociology in Delhi University, said, "I came from Chhatarpur to the exam centre in Noida Sector 64 (about 34 km). We were made to sit on the terminals. At 12 pm, we were told that the exam will not be conducted today since there are technical issues. Yesterday, my sister came all the way from Narela to this centre (about 84 km) but had to return due to the same issue."

"This is height of mismanagement," she added. Hemanshe Udar, another CUET candidate, shared a similar grievance. "I left my home in Dwarka Sector 51 (44 km) at 5.30 am to reach the centre on time. But we were told after nearly three hours that the paper won't happen today and we have to return on August 12. It is extremely difficult to commute from so far," she said. Her mother said it was difficult for parents, too, as several of them took leave from work to accompany their wards.

Related stories

DU Academic Council Approves New UG Admission Process Based On CUET Scores

CUET For PG Courses To Be Held Sep 1-11: UGC Chairman

CUET: NTA Asks Candidates To Go To Centres Mentioned On Admit Cards

The second phase of CUET-UG had a bad start on Thursday as technical and administrative issues forced the NTA to cancel the second shift exam across all 489 centres and postpone the first shift at some locations in 17 states. These exams will be conducted on August 12.

The NTA has also postponed the CUET-UG in Kerala -- scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6 -- due to heavy rains and said fresh dates will be announced later. Though the agency had on Thursday said the same admit card will be valid for those who could not take the exam, some students claimed on Friday that they were asked to tear them off.

Roshni, who travelled from the North Campus, said, "I have to come to the same centre tomorrow for my Section 2 exam. We have been assured that the exam will be held. But going by yesterday's and today's scenario, it looks unlikely."  An aspirant requesting anonymity said some students sat on a dharna outside the centre to register their protest."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National CUET NTA Candidates Centres Mentioned Admit Cards Automated Message Hobbled The Smooth Conduct Appearing For Crucial Exam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey