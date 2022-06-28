Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Girl's Friendliness Is Not Consent For Physical Relationship: Bombay High Court

The Court said friendship with a female does not confer a licence upon a man to force himself upon her when she specifically refuses copulation.

Girl's Friendliness Is Not Consent For Physical Relationship: Bombay High Court
A girl's friendliness doesn't mean she consents for a physical relationship, said Bombay HC. Getty images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 3:01 pm

The Bombay High Court has said that a girl's friendliness with a boy does not amount to her consent for a physical relationship.

"Merely sharing a friendly relationship with a girl does not permit a boy to take her for granted and construe it as her consent to establish a physical relationship," said the Court in an order issued on Friday on a pre-arrest bail. 

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre rejected the bail of a man accused of having sex with a woman on the pretext of marriage. He is facing rape and cheating charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to India Today.

The woman was friendly with the accused and the two went to a friend's place in 2019 where the accused forced himself on her, according to the complaint.

The Indian Express reported that though the complainant opposed the act, the accused said he liked her and said he'd marry her. They went on to have physical relations on several occasions. The complainant later learnt she was pregnant, and, when she confronted the accused, not only he refused to marry her and to take responsibility for the pregnancy, he also said she had a "bad character".

Related stories

Supreme Court Sets Aside Bombay High Court's Skin-To-Skin Contact Ruling

The woman described several instances in which they had sex after the accused promised to marry her, as per India Today.

After being booked by the police, the accused sought protection from arrest, arguing that the woman had consented to the physical relationship.

Rejecting his plea, the Court said he required to be further probed by the police to ascertain if the woman had been forced to give her consent to the physical relationship.

The court noted that though the woman had developed feelings for the accused, sexual relationship was established on the basis that he would marry her, according to India Today. Not only he refused to marry her, but he also accused her of infidelity and allegedly forced himself on her again.

The Court noted, "Every woman expects 'respect' in a relationship, be it in the nature of friendship based on mutual affection. Here is the man who is accused of maintaining a sexual relationship on the pretext of marriage, but when the complainant conceived, he walked out, alleging that the pregnancy carried by her was on account of her relationship with other people."

The Court further said that friendship is gender-neutral in today's society and it does not give a person a licence to force himself on a woman.

"In today’s society, when a man and a woman are working together, it is quite possible that proximity may develop between them, either being mentally compatible or confiding in each other as friends, ignoring gender, since friendship is not gender-based. However, friendship with a person of the fairer sex does not confer a licence upon a man to force himself upon her when she specifically refuses copulation," said the Court, as per India Today.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Bombay High Court Sexual Assault Crimes Against Women Rape Case Legal News Maharashtra Marriage Cheating
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday