Ghulam Nabi Azad's Public Rally In Jammu Today, New Party Likely To Be Launched

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently broke his five-decade-long association with the Congress, will begin his fresh political journey Sunday from Jammu where he would set up the first unit of his own party.

The 73-year-old Azad is likely to announce the formation of his own political party.

All about today's rally

All preparations have been completed for Azad's first public rally in Jammu, a close aide of the former chief minister said on the eve of the public meeting.

Azad would be accorded a grand reception on his arrival from Delhi Sunday morning, and a procession would accompany him to the venue of the public meeting at the Sainik Colony, former minister G M Saroori said.

Who are going to join the rally?

Since Azad's resignation, a former deputy chief minister, eight former ministers, a former MP, nine legislators besides a large number of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and grassroots workers from across Jammu and Kashmir defected to the Azad camp.

Saroori is among over two dozen prominent legislators who resigned from the Congress in support of Azad. Azad, 73, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

"All those who resigned in support of Azad will be present at the public meeting," Saroori, who was busy over the past week in making arrangements for the public meeting, told reporters.

He said over 3,000 supporters of Azad, representing different sections of society, have expressed desire to join hands with him at the public meeting.

"It is very difficult to manage such a large number of joinings…we have worked out a formula to make them raise their hands in support of Azad to welcome the new entrants," he said.

He said people from different political parties are also in touch with them and "we are expecting a tsunami of support in favour of Azad in coming times."

"People have tested Azad during his chief ministership (from November 2005 to July 2008) and are eagerly waiting for his return as the next chief minister,” he said.

He said the Azad-led party would be a reality on the political map of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the next Assembly elections which are likely to be held after the completion of the ongoing process of special summary revision of the electoral rolls on November 25.

Azad dismissed Congress's accusation

Meeting and talking to political rivals does not change one's DNA, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Saturday in a swipe at the Congress which had insinuated that he was cozying up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he left the party.

After Azad ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress last month, the party had alleged that his "DNA has been Modi-fied" and several leaders attacked him citing Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha in February last year in which the teary-eyed prime minister had praised Azad as a "true friend".

"MPs from 22 parties spoke about me (on my farewell) but only what the PM said was highlighted," Azad said at a book release function here.

"If you meet people from other political parties and talk to them, it does not change your DNA," he said and lamented that political parties nowadays seem to be "at war".

Cutting decades-long tie with Congress

The 73-year-old veteran politician resigned from the Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

Citing that the party "has lost both the will and the ability" to fight for what's right for the country in his resignation letter he stated that Rahul Gandhi has sidelined all senior leaders in favour of a coterie of sycophants.

“Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India. In fact, before starting Bharath Jodo Yatra the leadership should have undertaken a Congress Jodo exercise across the country,” said Azad in his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

(With PTI Inputs)



