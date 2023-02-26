Ghulam Nabi Azad Condemns Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit In J&K's Pulwama

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, saying it was a matter of grave concern.

"Any killing, especially a targeted killing, is a matter of grave concern and condemnable. We condemn it," Azad told reporters here.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said every targeted killing is condemnable, be that of a Kashmiri Pandit or a Muslim or a Sikh and whether the victim is from Jammu or Kashmir.

However, he said the most unfortunate part is that while many people were arrested in connection with such incidents over the last 30 years, "not one killer has been arrested for these targeted killings in the last two years".

Sanjay Sharma (40), who worked as an ATM guard, was shot in the chest at point-blank range by terrorists in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district around 11 am on Sunday, police said.

-With PTI Input