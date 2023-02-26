Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Ghulam Nabi Azad Condemns Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit In J&K's Pulwama

Home National

Ghulam Nabi Azad Condemns Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit In J&K's Pulwama

"Any killing, especially a targeted killing, is a matter of grave concern and condemnable. We condemn it," Azad told reporters here. 

Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad
Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 3:12 pm

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, saying it was a matter of grave concern.

"Any killing, especially a targeted killing, is a matter of grave concern and condemnable. We condemn it," Azad told reporters here. 

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said every targeted killing is condemnable, be that of a Kashmiri Pandit or a Muslim or a Sikh and whether the victim is from Jammu or Kashmir.

Related stories

'Mir Jaffar', 'Vote Cutter': Ghulam Nabi Azad Sends Legal Notice To Jairam Ramesh Over Derogatory Remarks, Seeks Apology

Security Personnel's Sacrifices Kept Country's Integrity Intact: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad Seeks HM Amit Shah's Intervention Over Land Eviction Drive In Jammu And Kashmir

However, he said the most unfortunate part is that while many people were arrested in connection with such incidents over the last 30 years, "not one killer has been arrested for these targeted killings in the last two years".

Sanjay Sharma (40), who worked as an ATM guard, was shot in the chest at point-blank range by terrorists in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district around 11 am on Sunday, police said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) DPAP Chairman Politics Kashmiri Pandit Jammu And Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic