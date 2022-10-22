Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Ghaziabad: Woman Who Was Allegedly Gang-raped Discharged From Delhi's GTB Hospital

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said the woman told its counsellor that she was gang-raped by five men for two days in Ghaziabad and they inserted an iron rod into her private parts. She claimed that she was tied and dumped on a roadside in a sack.

Ghaziabad's alleged gang-rape case.
Ghaziabad's alleged gang-rape case. (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 8:21 pm

A 36-year-old woman who claimed she was raped by five men was discharged from the GTB Hospital here on Saturday, according to hospital authorities.

The woman came to the hospital at 7:15 am on October 18 and her medico-legal case (MLC) was made and it was kept confidential, they said.

When the woman reached the hospital, her vitals were stable, the GTB Hospital said in a statement.

"She was investigated and treated as per hospital protocols and all formalities were completed.

"She has been discharged on October 22 and the patient's condition was stable at the time of discharge," it said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said the woman told its counsellor that she was gang-raped by five men for two days in Ghaziabad and they inserted an iron rod into her private parts. She claimed that she was tied and dumped on a roadside in a sack.

However, Ghaziabad police on Friday registered a case against the woman and three others, alleging that she levelled the "fabricated" gang-rape charge in an attempt to grab property.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to set up a high-level committee to probe the alleged gangrape of a 36-year-old woman in Ghaziabad.

She also said that strong action should be taken against the woman if her allegations are found to be false.

