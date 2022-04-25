Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Gautam Adani Overtakes Warren Buffet, Becomes World’s Fifth-Richest Man

The Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, according to Forbes Magazine has become the fifth-richest person in the world.

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani PTI FILE

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 9:07 pm

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has become the world's fifth-richest person overtaking legendary investor Warren Buffett. according to the report.

As per the Forbes magazine data, the 91-year-old Warren Buffett's net worth stood at $121.7 billion, while Adani's net worth is estimated $123.7 billion.

 Adani’s net worth has made him the richest person in India, $19 billion wealthier than the country's number 2, Mukesh Ambani (who's worth an estimated $104.7 billion), the report said.

Adani surpassed Buffett as shares of the famed investor's Berkshire Hathaway dropped by 2 per cent on Friday amid a broad drop in the US stock market.

There are now only four people on the planet richer than Adani, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker.

The four persons who are richer than Adani include Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates (worth an estimated $130.2 billion), French luxury goods king Bernard Arnault ($167.9 billion), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($170.2 billion) and Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk ($269.7 billion). 
 

