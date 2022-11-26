Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
G20 Events To Be Held Across India, Says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 9:36 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country including in Manipur.

This is an opportunity for the government to familiarise India with the world, Jaishankar said while addressing a cultural event at the Manipur capital Imphal.

"We want this presidency to be celebrated and participated by the entire country. There would be multiple cities and states including Manipur which would be hosting events related to G20,” he said.

India will assume the presidency of the G20 group of countries for a year for the first time, starting December 1. Many delegates and diplomats from the G20 member countries and guest countries will arrive in India for attending various programmes during the one-year period.

A meeting was already held in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in socio-economic governance and global issues.

About the North East, Jaishankar said that the Centre will work jointly with state governments in ensuring that the region becomes more developed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an “exceptional commitment” to the North East, he said.

-With PTI Input

