G-20 Presidency Will Help Country To Develop: Centre

G-20 Presidency Will Help Country To Develop: Centre

G-20 Presidency: India is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month.

PM Narendra Modi at the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia
PM Narendra Modi at the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.(File photo) Twitter/Narendra Modi

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 5:24 pm

India, which officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, will host several programmes connected with the intergovernmental forum and this will help the country develop on all counts, Union Minister Bharati Pawar said in Maharashtra's Thane on Monday.

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party office here, Pawar said these meetings, which will held in several cities, will give a boost to tourism, local customs and traditions.

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said "this is a great opportunity for India for brand-building".

Speaking on the measles cases in Maharashtra, mainly the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said the Centre had formed a task force to monitor and overcome the situation.

Measures were being taken as per the recommendations of this task force, Pawar added. 

Visually told More

