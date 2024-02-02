From Saffron To Dhoti, The Emperor's New Clothes

Clothing has always been a crucial prop of political theatre. Sending out targeted messages via clothes, building an image and an identity through a carefully constructed dress sense—many Indian and global leaders have savvily chanelled the power of fashion. “But Modi and his team take it to a whole new level,” says actor and theatre director Sudhanva Deshpande. “Every message he sends out through his clothes is super-calculated. When he visited temples in south India recently, he wore different outfits at each temple to appeal to the constituency there. When he is with industry leaders, he dresses like a modern statesman. Modi wore a dhoti to the inauguration of the new Parliament building last May. When he prostrated before the sengol, I noticed he was wearing long socks so his calves would not be exposed when the cameras clicked.”