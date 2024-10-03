National

From Recruitment Drives To Fake Computers: Chhattisgarh Locals Duped By Fake SBI Branch

A fake branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) was opened in Chhapora, Chhattisgarh, tricking local villagers and job seekers out of lakhs of rupees.

SBI
The scam was revealed when locals became suspicious about the branch's authenticity Photo: X / @RupeshGuptaReal
info_icon

A case of banking fraud has been uncovered in Chhapora, a village in the Sakti district of Chhattisgarh. Criminals managed to create a fake branch of the State Bank of India (SBI), tricking local villagers and unemployed individuals into believing they were securing legitimate jobs.

Just 250 kilometers from the state capital, Raipur, the fraud was planned. The fake SBI branch, which opened only ten days ago, looked genuine, complete with new furniture, professional papers, and functioning counters. Villagers began visiting to open accounts, unaware that they were falling victim to a well-orchestrated scam.

The scheme was exposed on September 27 when top police and SBI officials launched an investigation after the manager of a nearby SBI branch expressed concerns. “The manager of the Dabra branch informed us of his suspicion regarding a fake bank operating in Chhapora,” said senior police official Rajesh Patel. “Upon investigation, we confirmed that the bank was fake, and several employees had been appointed with counterfeit documents.”

So far, four individuals have been identified as being involved in the fraud, including Rekha Sahu, Mandir Das, and Pankaj, who acted as the manager of the fake branch. These criminals hired employees with offer letters that appeared legitimate, offering job titles such as managers, cashiers, and marketing officers. However, the jobs came at a cost, with recruits paying between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 6 lakh for the positions.

The mastermind behind the scam targeted unemployed individuals, promising them high-paying government jobs in exchange for exorbitant fees. Ajay Kumar Agarwal, a local villager, became suspicious when he learned about the sudden appearance of an SBI branch. “My nearest legitimate branch is in Dabra, and I couldn't believe a new branch could open overnight,” he said. His inquiries revealed inconsistencies in the bank’s operations, prompting him to report his concerns to the Dabra branch manager.

The fake SBI branch was set up in a rented complex for Rs 7,000 per month, owned by local resident Tosh Chandra. The fraudsters even arranged proper furniture and signage to create a convincing front.

Victims like Jyoti Yadav shared their experiences: “I submitted my documents, completed the biometrics, and they told me my joining had been confirmed. I was promised a salary of Rs 30,000.” Another victim, Sangeeta Kanwar, revealed that she was asked for Rs 5 lakh but negotiated down to Rs 2.5 lakh. “I was promised a salary of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000,” she said.

Local shop owner Yogesh Sahu noted that many villagers were excited about the new branch and considered taking loans once it became fully operational. “If the fake bank had continued, many people would have deposited money and could have lost crores,” warned villager Ram Kumar Chandra.

As the investigation continues, the unemployed victims now face significant financial losses and potential legal troubles. Many mortgaged their jewelry or took loans to pay for the fake appointments, leaving them in dire straits.

