Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

From Patchy Network To Lack Of Space, DU Students Recount Trouble Of Online Learning

He said there was also a problem of a power cut and patchy network which hindered their classes.

From Patchy Network To Lack Of Space, DU Students Recount Trouble Of Online Learning
From Patchy Network To Lack Of Space, DU Students Recount Trouble Of Online Learning

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 9:48 pm

Patchy network, sharing one laptop with siblings, and lack of space at home were some of the issues faced by Delhi University students during the online mode of learning in the last two years. 


Ritesh Kumar, a native of Bihar, said, "We are three siblings. Each of us had online classes and the timings would coincide. Since there was a single laptop at home, we were unable to attend all our classes." He said there was also a problem of a power cut and, a patchy network that hindered their classes.


Soumya (22), a first-year Masters student at Delhi University, said many of her batchmates faced connectivity issues."I am very privileged that I have two devices — a phone and a laptop — at my disposal, but many of my classmates do not have laptops.

Related stories

Goa: UP Man Held For Morphing Woman's Photograph, Circulating It On Social Media

Delhi HC To Hear Lender Banks Plea In DAMEPL-DMRC Case On February 21

COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Reports 3 More Deaths, 260 New Cases


"For our course, we need to work on a software -- PRAAT -- that only is accessible on laptop. So many students who did not have laptops faced problems because of this. Moreover, there were also connectivity issues. We had to give internals online. It was very cumbersome and students suffered because of that," she said.


Shubhan, a final year student of the university said there wasn't much interaction during online classes. "Half of the class was sleeping with their cameras off. At least with offline classes, we will be forced to pay attention," he said.


Harshita, a second-year humanities student, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh said, they used to face network issues. "I came here to attend classes but my SIM wouldn't work there, " she said. 


Student outfits had been protesting against the delay in the resumption of offline teaching. It was on February 9, that the university issued a notification stating that offline academic activities would resume from February 17.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Delhi University Educational Institutions Education DU Students New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

347 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths In Punjab

Delhi Govt Allows Women Candidates To Submit Applications For E-Auto Permits Till Feb 23

In Conversation with Yamini Ayiar, over the State Federalism in India

Goa: UP Man Held For Morphing Woman's Photograph, Circulating It On Social Media

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival