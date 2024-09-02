National

Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured

In a fresh attack, wolves attacked in different villages in the Mahsi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, resulting in the tragic death of a three-year-old girl.

Wolf attacks leaves child dead in UP.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
The unabated ‘wolf terror’ continues across villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich as three-year-old girl has been killed while two women have been left injured. A separate wolf attack was also reported from Tepra village.

In the latest incident, wolves attacked in different villages in the Mahsi area, resulting in the tragic death of a three-year-old girl, reports said.

As per reports, an elderly woman was also injured in the attack and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the three-year-old girl was sleeping at home with her mother in Nauvan Garethi village on Sunday night when she was dragged away by a wolf.

Reports said following child’s screams, the family members chased after her, however they couldn’t find her initially. Later, the slain child’s body was discovered at some distance from the village.

Meanwhile, Bahraich District Magistrate Monika Rani said the challenge lies in the fact that these wolf attacks are occurring in different villages rather than in a single location.

She added the teams from the Forest Department and the police are continuously working to raise awareness among the public.

"I appeal to everyone to remain vigilant for a few days and to sleep indoors. These incidents have occurred in different months. Since July, this is the eighth incident. The government is very sensitive to this issue and is closely monitoring the situation, which has led to some success. Four wolves have been captured so far," she was quoted as saying.

On Sunday, a seven-year-old boy and a woman from the Barbigha Hardi area were also attacked by wolves, ANI reported.

‘Operation Bhediya’: The operation was launched by the by the state government to control the ongoing wolf attacks.

Following the operation, four wolves were caught, while two wolves are still said to be on the loose.

The attacks from July 17 have left seven people, including six children, died and about 30 people were injured, reports said.

