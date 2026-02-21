LA Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets, NBA: Bennedict Mathurin Trumps Nikola Jokic In Los Angeles Home Debut

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) hangs onto the rim after dunking during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong

1/9 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, pleads for a foul to referee Michael Smith during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong





2/9 Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, center, grabs a rebound from a free throw miss by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong





3/9 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, drives to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong





4/9 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong





5/9 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) goes up to shoot over Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong





6/9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr., left, and center Brook Lopez, back right, defend against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, front right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong





7/9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong





8/9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong





9/9 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong





