LA Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets, NBA: Bennedict Mathurin Trumps Nikola Jokic In Los Angeles Home Debut
Bennedict Mathurin made his Los Angeles home debut memorable with a stunning show in the Clippers' one-point win (115-114) over the Denver Nuggets, a day before their showdown against the LA Lakers. Acquired from the Indiana Pacers at the NBA trade deadline, the Canadian forward scored 38 points. Both teams, coming off the All-Star break, were 83-83, then 107-107 with 46 seconds remaining on a shot from Nikola Jokic. The Clippers went up 115-112 with nine seconds left on free throws from Mathurin. Jamal Murray had a chance to tie it for the visitors on three free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining, but he missed the third one with time expiring on the rebound. Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, and Jones had 22 to help the Clippers improve to 21-7 since December 20. Serbian great Jokic had 22 points and 17 rebounds for Denver, while Murray scored 20 points. Up next on Friday, the Nuggets will be at the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Clippers face the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
