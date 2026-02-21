LA Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets, NBA: Bennedict Mathurin Trumps Nikola Jokic In Los Angeles Home Debut

Bennedict Mathurin made his Los Angeles home debut memorable with a stunning show in the Clippers' one-point win (115-114) over the Denver Nuggets, a day before their showdown against the LA Lakers. Acquired from the Indiana Pacers at the NBA trade deadline, the Canadian forward scored 38 points. Both teams, coming off the All-Star break, were 83-83, then 107-107 with 46 seconds remaining on a shot from Nikola Jokic. The Clippers went up 115-112 with nine seconds left on free throws from Mathurin. Jamal Murray had a chance to tie it for the visitors on three free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining, but he missed the third one with time expiring on the rebound. Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, and Jones had 22 to help the Clippers improve to 21-7 since December 20. Serbian great Jokic had 22 points and 17 rebounds for Denver, while Murray scored 20 points. Up next on Friday, the Nuggets will be at the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Clippers face the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game-Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) hangs onto the rim after dunking during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game-Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, pleads for a foul to referee Michael Smith during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game-John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, center, grabs a rebound from a free throw miss by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game-Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, drives to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) goes up to shoot over Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game-Derrick Jones Jr
Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr., left, and center Brook Lopez, back right, defend against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, front right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game-Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game-Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game-Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
