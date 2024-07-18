National

'Fresh Batch' Of JeM Terrorists Who 'Infiltrated 6 Months Ago' Linked To Jammu Attacks: Report

With the Doda Attack of Wednesday being the seventh attack this year, a report has stated that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists linked to the attacks infiltrated across the border six months ago.

Doda Attacks
'Fresh Batch' Of JeM Terrorists Who 'Infiltrated 6 Months Ago' Linked To Jammu Attacks: Report Photo: PTI
info_icon

The recent attacks across the Jammu and Kashmir region have resulted in the deaths of at least 11 Armed Forces personnel and nine civilians. With the Doda Attack of Wednesday being the seventh attack this year, a report has stated that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists linked to the attacks infiltrated across the border six months ago.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the recent attacks have been linked to a "fresh batch of terrorists" with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sources told IE that these terrorists infiltrated the region six months ago and comprised of fighters from the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan.

Sources have claimed that the 'People’s Anti-Fascist Front' claimed responsibility for the attacks in Poonch-Rajouri and the 'Kashmir Tigers' claimed the responsibility for the recent attacks in Doda and Kathua. Both of these organisations are suspected to be fronts for JeM.

A security official stands guard amid heavy security near the site of a recent encounter with terrorists at Desa village, in Doda district, Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - PTI
Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Reports have further added that both these groups are "highly trained, motivated". The fighters from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region may also have battle experience from Afghanistan. Sources further told IE that former Pakistani soldiers may also be among the terrorists.

This is a different batch of terrorists that has infiltrated in the past six months. The Poonch-Rajouri sector terrorists, we suspect, continue to operate in that region. The new batch is suspected to have been divided into four-five lean groups, which are operating with considerable stealth and are highly trained,” a security establishment officer in Jammu and Kashmir told IE.

stand guard near the site in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.(Representational image) | - Getty Images
Jammu Kashmir: 5 Soldiers Killed In Kathua After Militants Attack Army Vehicle

BY Naseer Ganai

Since October 2021, a series of precision attacks have been carried out in the Jammu region. Since 2021, around 40 personnel have been killed in such attacks. The attacks this year have moved deeper into the region, as compared to the attacks in Poonch-Rajouri, which were closer to the Line Of Control.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Gerhard Erasmas & Co Face OMA At The Forthill
  2. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
  3. IND Vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Match 2 Preview: Dominant India Begin Title Defence Against Pakistan
  4. UAE At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Malaysia At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  2. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  3. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  4. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  5. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Reservation Bill: Who Would It Benefit? Why Was It Put On Hold?
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: Re-Examination Has To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI Chandrachud
  3. Akhilesh Yadav Extends 'Monsoon Offer' In Cryptic Post Amid Yogi-KP Maurya 'Rift'
  4. Security Forces Keep Tight Vigil Amid Increased Attacks In J&K's Doda
  5. 'Fresh Batch' Of JeM Terrorists Who 'Infiltrated 6 Months Ago' Linked To Jammu Attacks: Report
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Return In This Horror Comedy Flick
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra, The Boys Season 4 Is Out On Amazon Prime
  3. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
  4. 'The Boys Season 4 Episode 8': When And Where To Watch The Finale Of This Satirical Superhero Series
  5. Cigarettes After Sex To Return To India With Three Shows In January 2025 - Check Out The Details Inside
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Parts Of South Korea Battle Flood After Heavy Rain
  2. Bangladesh Students Protest Against 'War Heroes' Quota in Govt Jobs | All You Need To Know
  3. Gaza War 'Most Documented Genocide'; China Calls For Ceasefire At UNSC | Latest On Israel-Hamas War
  4. China Mall Fire: Fire Breaks Out In Shopping Mall In Sichuan Province, 16 Dead
  5. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Re-Examination Needs To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra, The Boys Season 4 Is Out On Amazon Prime
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20; Rafael Nadal In Action
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op