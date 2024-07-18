'Fresh Batch' Of JeM Terrorists Who 'Infiltrated 6 Months Ago' Linked To Jammu Attacks: Report

The recent attacks across the Jammu and Kashmir region have resulted in the deaths of at least 11 Armed Forces personnel and nine civilians. With the Doda Attack of Wednesday being the seventh attack this year, a report has stated that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists linked to the attacks infiltrated across the border six months ago.
As per a report by The Indian Express, the recent attacks have been linked to a "fresh batch of terrorists" with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sources told IE that these terrorists infiltrated the region six months ago and comprised of fighters from the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan.
Sources have claimed that the 'People’s Anti-Fascist Front' claimed responsibility for the attacks in Poonch-Rajouri and the 'Kashmir Tigers' claimed the responsibility for the recent attacks in Doda and Kathua. Both of these organisations are suspected to be fronts for JeM.
Reports have further added that both these groups are "highly trained, motivated". The fighters from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region may also have battle experience from Afghanistan. Sources further told IE that former Pakistani soldiers may also be among the terrorists.
This is a different batch of terrorists that has infiltrated in the past six months. The Poonch-Rajouri sector terrorists, we suspect, continue to operate in that region. The new batch is suspected to have been divided into four-five lean groups, which are operating with considerable stealth and are highly trained,” a security establishment officer in Jammu and Kashmir told IE.
Since October 2021, a series of precision attacks have been carried out in the Jammu region. Since 2021, around 40 personnel have been killed in such attacks. The attacks this year have moved deeper into the region, as compared to the attacks in Poonch-Rajouri, which were closer to the Line Of Control.