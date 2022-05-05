Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

France Backs India’s Bid For Permanent Membership In Reformed UNSC, NSG

France reiterated its commitment to support India’s bid for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council and New Delhi's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group.

France Backs India’s Bid For Permanent Membership In Reformed UNSC, NSG
PM Modi and President Macron Twitter/Narendra Modi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 10:27 am

France reiterated its commitment to support India’s bid for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council and New Delhi's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

India has been at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

Related stories

PM Modi To Visit Germany, Denmark, France from May 2-4, Focus Will Be On Bilateral Ties

India, France Embark On 'Varuna Exercise', A Five-Day Mega Naval Wargame In Arabian Sea

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, India and France agreed to maintain strong coordination in the framework of the G20 and France reiterated its steadfast support for India’s bid for permanent membership of the UN Security Council as well as membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

India has said that it continues to engage with members of the NSG for support for an early decision on the country's bid for membership in the grouping.

The 48-member NSG is an elite club of countries that deals with the trade-in nuclear technology and fissile materials besides contributing to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

China, one of the five nuclear-weapon states, stridently opposes India's NSG bid primarily on the grounds that New Delhi is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Its opposition has made India's entry into the group difficult as the NSG works on the principle of consensus.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi met French President Macron here and the two leaders discussed at length bilateral as well as global issues and agreed on an ambitious agenda for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Modi, who arrived here from Denmark on the final leg of his three-nation European tour, on Wednesday night held extensive talks with Macron, who was re-elected to the top post over a week back.

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi India-France Strategic Partnership UN Security Council Permanent Membership Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) French President Macron Global Issues France India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marathi Pride Is Passe, Shiv Sena's Apathy Hurts The Language

Marathi Pride Is Passe, Shiv Sena's Apathy Hurts The Language

Kangana Ranaut Doesn't Feel Underpaid, Says Male Co-stars Have Supported Her

Kangana Ranaut Doesn't Feel Underpaid, Says Male Co-stars Have Supported Her