Rajasthan Road Accident: Four Killed, Four Injured In Bus–Jeep Collision

The crash took place on Ladnun–Sujangarh road in Didwana-Kuchaman district; victims included residents travelling from Momasar village to Pushkar.

PTI
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
road accident rajasthan collision didwana-kuchaman district pushkar
The accident occurred on the Ladnun-Sujangarh road Photo: File Image
Summary
  • Four people were killed and four others injured in a bus–jeep collision in Rajasthan’s Didwana-Kuchaman district.

  • The accident occurred on Ladnun–Sujangarh road while passengers were travelling from Momasar village to Pushkar.

  • Police identified the deceased and confirmed that the injured are undergoing treatment, with further investigation underway.

Four people were killed and four others were injured when a bus collided with a jeep in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Ladnun-Sujangarh road when the jeep carrying passengers from Momasar village to Pushkar collided with a Rajasthan Roadways bus, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sharda Devi, Lichhma, Tulchi Devi and Omprakash, while the injured, Rupa, Bhojraj, Murli and Mamta, are undergoing treatment. Some other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Published At:
