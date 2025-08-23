Four people were killed and four others injured in a bus–jeep collision in Rajasthan’s Didwana-Kuchaman district.
The accident occurred on Ladnun–Sujangarh road while passengers were travelling from Momasar village to Pushkar.
Police identified the deceased and confirmed that the injured are undergoing treatment, with further investigation underway.
Four people were killed and four others were injured when a bus collided with a jeep in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday morning, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Sharda Devi, Lichhma, Tulchi Devi and Omprakash, while the injured, Rupa, Bhojraj, Murli and Mamta, are undergoing treatment. Some other passengers suffered minor injuries.