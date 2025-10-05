Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was hospitalised in Srinagar due to an abdominal infection.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was admitted to a private hospital in Srinagar on Saturday after developing an abdominal infection earlier this week, party sources said.
According to people close to him, the 87-year-old leader had been unwell for a few days before being taken to the hospital.
His condition has since improved, and doctors are likely to discharge him soon, a senior party leader said.
The veteran politician, who has served multiple terms as Chief Minister and as a Union Minister, continues to play a key role in regional politics. Party officials said they would share further health updates as his recovery progresses.