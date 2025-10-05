Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

According to people close to him, the 87-year-old leader had been unwell for a few days before being taken to the hospital.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah Photo: PTI
  • Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was hospitalised in Srinagar due to an abdominal infection.

  • The 87-year-old leader’s condition has improved, and he is expected to be discharged soon.

  • Party officials said Abdullah remains under medical observation, with further updates to be shared later.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was admitted to a private hospital in Srinagar on Saturday after developing an abdominal infection earlier this week, party sources said.

According to people close to him, the 87-year-old leader had been unwell for a few days before being taken to the hospital.

His condition has since improved, and doctors are likely to discharge him soon, a senior party leader said.

The veteran politician, who has served multiple terms as Chief Minister and as a Union Minister, continues to play a key role in regional politics. Party officials said they would share further health updates as his recovery progresses.

