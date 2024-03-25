Former Intelligence Bureau Chief Named As Accused In Telangana Phone-Tapping Case

Former Telangana Intelligence Bureau chief T Prabhakhar Rao has been named as Accused No. 1 in a high-profile phone-tapping case. The case alleges the illegal tapping of phones belonging to opposition leaders during the previous BRS government led by K Chandrashekar Rao.
Reports suggest that Rao, alleged to have ordered the illegal gathering of electronic data, is currently in the United States. A lookout notice has been issued in his name. Authorities have conducted searches at his home in Hyderabad and nearly a dozen other locations, including the residence of Shravan Rao, who operates the Telugu TV channel, I News.
Advertisement
Shravan Rao, believed to be out of the country as well, is accused of aiding in the setup of phone-tapping equipment from Israel and servers on the premises of a local school.
Another cop, Radha Kishan Rao, a former member of the city task force, also faces accusations in the case. A lookout notice has been issued for him too.
The investigation has widened to include several other Telangana police officers. Additional SPs Bhujanga Rao and Thirupathanna, along with Deputy SP Praneeth Rao, have already been arrested. They have been charged with various offenses including illegal monitoring of private individuals and destruction of evidence.
Advertisement
Allegations suggest that evidence was destroyed on the orders of Prabhakhar Rao, allegedly given a day after Congress defeated the BRS in the 2023 election.
The list of individuals whose devices were reportedly monitored includes Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, members of the BJP and Congress, as well as those from the BRS party. Additionally, Telugu actors and businessmen were allegedly monitored, with reports of blackmail emerging.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has pledged action against the perpetrators and compared Prabhakhar Rao to a notorious historical figure. "Elements of the conspiracy are still under investigation, but there is a lot to come out," he said in an interview with NDTV.
However, at least 30 police officers are expected to be investigated as the case unfolds.