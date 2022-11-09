Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Telangana Governor Expresses Doubts About Her Phone Being Tapped

Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed doubts Wednesday that her phones have been tapped by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana.

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 6:19 pm

In an open face-off with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed doubts that her phones are being tapped.

"I doubt (that) my phones are tapped. An undemocratic situation is there in the state, particularly in respecting the Governor. I want to clarify all those things," she said in a press conference.

She refused to elaborate saying that there were some social media posts linking Raj Bhavan with the recent "TRS MLAs poaching case". 

National Tamilisai Soundararajan Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Telangana Telangana Government K Chandrashekhar Rao TRS Government Raj Bhavan Press Conference
