Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra Meets US Deputy Secretary Of State Wendy Sherman

Vinay Kwatra, India's foreign secretary, met with Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of State, Washington, and discussed a range of issues.

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 8:25 am

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Washington and discussed a wide range of issues between the two countries, a US official said.

During the meeting, Sherman underscored the US commitment to the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

"They also discussed ways to improve regional and multilateral coordination, including via the Quad partnership in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

“The two reaffirmed our shared commitment to democratic principles, regional security, and prosperity, and strengthening people-to-people ties,” Price said.

Kwatra is on an official trip to the city. He arrived in Washington DC from New York on Sunday night. 

