Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) Organises Programme To Promote Designing Skills In Students

The FDDI has taken up the initiative to enhance the creativity skills of students. it has been building up infrastructure and formulating plans to accomodate the same.

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 8:23 pm

Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) organises programme to promote designing skills in students

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), under the commerce and industry ministry, on Wednesday organised a programme -- Design Marathon 2.0 -- to bring out the creativity of students and promote designing capabilities in accordance with the industry needs.


FDDI Managing Director Arun Kumar Sinha said that during the programme, the students exhibited their designs as projects.


The initiative aims to provides a platform to students for presenting their innovative solutions, he said in a statement.


As an institute of national importance, FDDI uses design to inculcate creativity, teamwork and problem solving within the students, he added.


Over 100 students participated in the event and showcased their semester practical projects to a committee of scholars and senior specialists in design.


Elaborating about the future plans of the institute, Sinha said, "FDDI is being empowered to bring up world class infrastructure and the skills through upgradation of its Rohtak and Jodhpur campuses into centres of excellence."


These centres are expected to be functional by July-August, which will provide much needed research and development and address concerns of the industry like product development, technological assistance and centres for incubation and entrepreneurship development.

