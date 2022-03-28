Flames rip through parts of Odisha reserve, efforts underway to tackle situation

At least six places in the forest – including areas in Talabandha and Chahala ranges- were caught fire on Monday, the official said. According to Regional Chief Conservator of Forests M Yogajayanand, 200 firefighters have been pressed into service to douse the flames. The firefighting teams have been able to put out the fire in the Gudugudia range, while efforts to tackle the situation were underway in other locations.



Established in 1973, Similipal derives its name from the 'simul' (silk cotton) tree. Sal trees are also found abundantly in the region. Last year, between February and March, the fire situation had gone out of control, and it took authorities almost three weeks to contain the rage. The Odisha government had to seek the assistance of central forces to control the inferno. The Similipal authority has undertaken several steps to ensure the safety of locals, including an awareness campaign conducted at the villages on the foothills of the wildlife sanctuary, Yogajayanand said.

As many as 500 leaf blowers are being used to create fire breaks in buffer areas of Similipal. He explained that it would prevent fire spread toward the core areas. He said around 700 fire watchers had been deployed in various strategic locations of Similipal. Villagers are also extending help in carrying out the control burning exercise, under which dry vegetation on the landscape is intentionally set ablaze to reduce the risk of wildfires, the official added.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested last week for allegedly trying to start a fire inside the Sadangi forest range of Dhenkanal district, an official said, adding that a country-made gun was seized from their possession.