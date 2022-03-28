Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Flames rip through parts of Odisha reserve, efforts underway to tackle situation

Fire has engulfed parts of the Simlipal National Park in Odisha, an official said on Monday, as authorities battled to prevent a repeat of last year's havoc at the Unesco biosphere reserve. Forest fire is an annual phenomenon in Similipal forest -- spread over 2,750 square kilometers in Mayurbhanj district and home to the Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, and Indian bison, among other animals.

Flames rip through parts of Odisha reserve, efforts underway to tackle situation
Amazon Rainforest Fireer DD News/Twitt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 5:57 pm

At least six places in the forest – including areas in Talabandha and Chahala ranges- were caught fire on Monday, the official said. According to Regional Chief Conservator of Forests M Yogajayanand, 200 firefighters have been pressed into service to douse the flames. The firefighting teams have been able to put out the fire in the Gudugudia range, while efforts to tackle the situation were underway in other locations.


Established in 1973, Similipal derives its name from the 'simul' (silk cotton) tree. Sal trees are also found abundantly in the region. Last year, between February and March, the fire situation had gone out of control, and it took authorities almost three weeks to contain the rage. The Odisha government had to seek the assistance of central forces to control the inferno. The Similipal authority has undertaken several steps to ensure the safety of locals, including an awareness campaign conducted at the villages on the foothills of the wildlife sanctuary, Yogajayanand said.

Related stories

First phase of tiger census work complete in Uttarakhand: Head of Forest Force

Over 5,000 Hectares Degraded Forest Area Rehabilitated In J&K: Officials

Forest, Tree Cover In India Rose By 2,261 Sq Km In Last 2 Years: ISFR Report

As many as 500 leaf blowers are being used to create fire breaks in buffer areas of Similipal. He explained that it would prevent fire spread toward the core areas. He said around 700 fire watchers had been deployed in various strategic locations of Similipal. Villagers are also extending help in carrying out the control burning exercise, under which dry vegetation on the landscape is intentionally set ablaze to reduce the risk of wildfires, the official added.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested last week for allegedly trying to start a fire inside the Sadangi forest range of Dhenkanal district, an official said, adding that a country-made gun was seized from their possession. 

Tags

National Forest Fires Odisha Government Mayurbhanj District Regional Chief Conservator Of Forests Gudugudia Range Simlipal National Park M Yogajayanand 500 Leaf Blowers Unesco Biosphere Reserve. Natural Disaster Indian Forest M Yogajayanand Baripada Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock