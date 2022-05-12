Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Five Die In Accident On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida, CM Yogi Expresses Grief

Two others in the car at the time of the accident were hospitalised with injuries.

Five Die In Accident On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida, CM Yogi Expresses Grief
Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 11:23 am

Five persons died in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning around 5 am, according to the police.

The police said the dead included four persons from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka. Two more people were in the car who were hospitalised with injuries. 
 
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident on Twitter and directed Gautam Buddh Nagar district officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured.

"The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.

The offocial added that the dumper truck has been impounded by the police.

Adityanath said in a second tweet, "The Chief Minister has directed district officials to provide proper treatment to the injured."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Yamuna Expressway Greater Noida Noida Gautam Buddh Nagar UP Police Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Road Accidents
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action