Five Die In Accident On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida, CM Yogi Expresses Grief

Five persons died in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning around 5 am, according to the police.

The police said the dead included four persons from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka. Two more people were in the car who were hospitalised with injuries.



UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident on Twitter and directed Gautam Buddh Nagar district officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured.

"The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.

The offocial added that the dumper truck has been impounded by the police.

Adityanath said in a second tweet, "The Chief Minister has directed district officials to provide proper treatment to the injured."

