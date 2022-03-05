Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Five Arrested For Alleged Links With Al-Qaeda Affiliate Group In Assam

Five people, including a Bangladeshi national have been arrested for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda affiliate in northeast Assam’s Barpeta district, the state’s police said.

Five Arrested For Alleged Links With Al-Qaeda Affiliate Group In Assam
Five people with alleged terrorist links have been arrested in Assam.(Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 3:16 pm

Five persons have been arrested, including a Bangladeshi national,  for their alleged links with a jehadi group based in the neighbouring country which is believed affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub continent (AQIS) from Assam's Barpeta district, Director General of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Saturday.

Based on an intelligence report shared by the Special Branch of the state police, the Barpeta police apprehended the five persons from areas under the Howlyand Kalgachia police stations, Mahanta said.

According to the police, the Bangladeshi national, identified as Md Suman alias Saiful Islam, had indoctrinated four others in a bid to develop Barpeta as a base for jehadi work for AQIS.

Related stories

SP, BJP ‘Terrorism’ Discussion To Divert Attention Of Common People: Priyanka Gandhi

UP Polls: ‘PM Modi Equating Bicycle With Terrorism Is Attack On Poor', Says Arvind Kejriwal

Narco-Terrorism Originating From ‘Neighbouring Country’ Big Challenge: J&K LG

Documents and electronic devices were recovered from their possession, the DGP added. (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Al-Qaeda Terrorists Assam Northeast India Bangladesh Arrest Terrorism Jihadi India Terror Groups
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura